wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Explains Why Roman Reigns Is Doing So Well Now
December 15, 2022 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre had high praise for his former onscreen rival, Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“His former self was amazing to work with. He’s such a talented athlete in the ring. Personality-wise, he still quite hadn’t found who he was because he was playing a role. He wasn’t himself. And he did very well playing a role. He was given the biggest opportunities of all time for a reason because they knew this is the guy. Now that he finally has a chance to be his true self, he’s absolutely killing it, [and] has been for two years.”
More Trending Stories
- Saraya On Reports Of Vince McMahon Wanting To Return To WWE, Says People In WWE Don’t Hate AEW
- Seth Rollins Suggests ‘Papa H’ Might Need to Lay Down the ‘Sledgehammer’ on Bobby Lashley
- Mia Yim Closes Her Twitter Account After Uproar About Photo With Austin Theory
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use