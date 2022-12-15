Drew McIntyre Explains Why Roman Reigns Is Doing So Well Now

– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre had high praise for his former onscreen rival, Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“His former self was amazing to work with. He’s such a talented athlete in the ring. Personality-wise, he still quite hadn’t found who he was because he was playing a role. He wasn’t himself. And he did very well playing a role. He was given the biggest opportunities of all time for a reason because they knew this is the guy. Now that he finally has a chance to be his true self, he’s absolutely killing it, [and] has been for two years.”