Drew McIntyre Faces Sheamus on Hot Ones Versus

– This week’s edition of Hot Ones Versus featured WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. You can watch the complete episode below:

WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been battling in the squared circle for over 20 years. But today, these best friends will have two choices: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Whoever eats the most wings, loses!

From Sheamus’s most embarrassing Triple H story to Drew’s favorite serial killer to study, these two will either need to be honest or go head-to-head with the Wings of Death. Will Drew apologize to CM Punk? Who will win a round of darts? Tune in to an all-new episode of Hot Ones Versus, and see who takes home the golden chicken wing trophy!