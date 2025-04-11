Drew McIntyre Says He Appreciates Fans Who Called For Him To Be In a Title Match At WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre will not be competing for a title at WrestleMania 41, but he appreciates the fans who pushed for him to get such a match. McIntyre drew the support of a number of fans online over the last few months who wanted to see him competing for a title at next weekend’s show, and he was asked if he knew about the swell of support in an interview with Adam Silverstein on Getting Over.

“Yeah, of course,” McIntyre said (per Fightful). “Anyone who says they are not online is a liar. We’re in 2025. The internet is everywhere. It’s so powerful and anybody who says they are not aware of it is an absolute liar. I just happen to weaponize it because I’m smart and sensible. It’s a massive, powerful tool. Why wouldn’t you do all you can with it? I decided to weaponize it and I appreciate all of the fans out there who felt like, ‘Hey, Drew should be in a title match or this match,’ and did some fantasy booking on my behalf. Based on my amount of work the past couple of years, been able to show what I’m truly capable of when I’m unleashed. That’s thanks to who is leading creative right now and letting people loose who you can trust to be themselves and take it as far as they can go creatively on television and off television. I’m on 24/7. I really did appreciate that.”

He continued, “At the same time, I guess there are only so many spots at the top of the card. I did question when I talked about Roman for three months and it didn’t really go anywhere. I don’t make the decisions of what the final matches are. I was fully aware there was a year long storyline with Damian Priest and I that has not been told beginning at WrestleMania last year that we’re finally getting the chance to start telling on TV, or I told for the past month and Priest finally had his little say back this week where people finally realized, ‘Oh, this has been going on this entire time. Priest has been benefitting every time McIntyre was screwed.'”

McIntyre will battle Damian Priest at the show, which takes place next Saturday and Sunday and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.