Drew McIntyre On Hitting Favorite Claymore On Ricochet, Being Unsure If It Actually Connected

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Fightful, and the former WWE Champion discussed a variety of topics, including hitting his favorite Claymore on Ricochet and being unsure if it actually connected.

In the interview, McIntyre recalled hitting Ricochet with his finisher during a recent match on SmackDown, but then explained how his opponent’s athleticism played into the move:

“Not immediately because I wasn’t sure how the connection was, but the timing of it, you couldn’t mess up a split second. It’s not a case of worrying about what Ricochet does. He’s such a freak athlete that he’s going to do what he has to do. It’s on me to do my part to look the way it’s supposed to look. When I went in and made the connection, I wasn’t convinced the connection was that good. You see my lie there for a second like, ‘[deep sigh], that was good.’ Did the cover, I think even fans were unsure. It happened so quick. They played the replay and I was watching it with them and you heard the reaction, so my reaction, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, it came off exactly how I wanted it,’ probably better than I wanted. It was just so split second, you had to watch the slow-motion replay to see it.”

McIntyre is set to team with Jeff Hardy against Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on tonight’s SmackDown.