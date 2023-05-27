Drew McIntyre Featured In Video Package Following WWE Night of Champions

Drew McIntyre has not been on WWE TV since Wrestlemania 39, but fans watching on Peacock saw him in a video package today. Wrestling Inc reports that WWE aired several superstar video packages on Peacock after Night of Champions, including McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley. The videos usually air as filler in-between programs, looking at the wrestler’s career so far.

McIntyre’s future is up in the air as there are rumors that his contract will be up at the end of the year.