Drew McIntyre Featured in New Ad for the Project Rock Collection
May 9, 2025
– As noted, Drew McIntyre was recently announced as the face of The Rock’s new Project Rock collection for Under Armor. The Rock shared a new ad featuring McIntyre for the collection, which you can view below:
