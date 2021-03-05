Drew McIntyre Featured On Poster For WWE Fastlane 2021

Drew McIntyre is no longer WWE Champion but WWE still sees him as a big enough name to put on their PPV posters. In this case, he’s on the poster for Fastlane 2021, acting as an obstacle on the road to Wrestlemania by shoving a sword into the highway. You can see the poster below, via Heel By Nature:

The event will be available on the WWE Network and, for the first time, Peacock, on March 21. As of now, McIntyre has not been booked on the show yet. The only confirmed match is Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.