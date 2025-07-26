Drew McIntyre Recalls Flipping Out After Thinking He Might Miss WrestleMania 40 Over Injury

Drew McIntyre says he lost it backstage after he thought he may have to miss WrestleMania 40 over a busted eardrum. McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber match in 2024 to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship but suffered the injury during the match, which he thought might mean he would miss WrestleMania. He spoke with Logan Paul on Impaulsive and noted that he tore up a training room over the matter.

“I was mildly annoyed,” McIntyre said (per Fightful). “I don’t think this one reached the internet. Every time I get angry, it seems to make the internet. When I get angry, I get really angry. I’m pretty calm most of the time, even in my anger when I’m beating people up, I’m calm. When I flip, I really flip.”

He continued, “I think I tore up the training room after that one because I was so upset. I thought I might miss WrestleMania. Won Elimination Chamber, going to fight for the title at Mania, everything is finally on track. Everything feels right. In my mind, I could be out. I ripped apart the training room and took Larry Heck, the trainer, to calm me down. I was so friggin’ angry.”

McIntyre did compete at WrestleMania 40, defeating Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship but then immediately losing it when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat him.