Various News: Drew McIntyre Getting His Own Episode of Chronicle, Edge’s Best Moments, Cheeseburger Has a Mustache
– It was announced on today’s episode of The Bump that Drew McIntyre will be the focus of an episode of WWE Chronicle, which will look at his Royal Rumble win.
– WWE has released a new video look at the top ten Edge moments.
– Cheeseburger has posted a new video in which he reveals he has a mustache now.
#CheeseburgersMoustache is back. pic.twitter.com/7OYgfkDH45
— Count Cheese (@CheeseburgerROH) January 28, 2020
