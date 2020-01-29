wrestling / News

Various News: Drew McIntyre Getting His Own Episode of Chronicle, Edge’s Best Moments, Cheeseburger Has a Mustache

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Drew McIntyre Royal Rumble

– It was announced on today’s episode of The Bump that Drew McIntyre will be the focus of an episode of WWE Chronicle, which will look at his Royal Rumble win.

– WWE has released a new video look at the top ten Edge moments.

– Cheeseburger has posted a new video in which he reveals he has a mustache now.

