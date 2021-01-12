Drew McIntyre Gives Health Update on Raw, Says He’s Asymptomatic

Drew McIntyre appeared on tonight’s Raw via video to give an update on his health after testing positive for COVID-19. McIntyre appeared on tonight’s episode and noted that he is asymptomatic, adding that he’ll see everyone “really, really soon.”

You can see the full video below. McIntyre is expected to be facing Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on January 31st and was supposed to address Goldberg’s challenge, as well as face Randy Orton, on tonight’s show before he tested positive.

The transcript is as follows:

“How are you, WWE Universe? I wish that I could be with you tonight in the ThunderDome but unfortunately, as I’m sure you’ve heard already, I tested positive for COVID-19. Now, I’m one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms. But I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly. Don’t think you can’t catch it, because you can. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody, and the only way we’re gonna be able to stop this thing is by working together. So please, wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It’s not just to protect you. It’s to protect everyone and their loved ones. I’ll see you all really, really soon. But until then, stay safe.”