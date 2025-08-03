– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre commented on what happened to CM Punk last night at WWE SummerSlam, winning the World Heavyweight Title from Gunther and then promptly losing it to Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. McIntyre, fresh off his win last night at SummerSlam Night 1, shared a clip of him walking around MetLife Stadium in front of the fans and continued to gloat over CM Punk’s defeat.

McIntyre says in the clip, “Isn’t it great to be alive in New Jersey on a Sunday or what?! *Laughs* Oh, karma’s a *****, ain’t it punk?”

Isn’t it great to be alive on a Sunday in New Jersey or what?! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/aYCHl3PohQ — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 3, 2025

– Triple H shared a clip where he goes into “stealth mode’ before SummerSlam by wearing some cool sunglasses:

– WWE released a clip of actor and comedian Druski reacting to Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk last night at SummerSlam: