Drew McIntyre Says He and Gunther Will Beat the Hell Out of Each Other at WWE SummerSlam

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, WWE Superstar and former champion Drew McIntyre discussed his upcoming Intercontinental Title bout with Gunther scheduled for this weekend at SummerSlam. (via WrestlingInc.com):

Drew McIntyre on what fans can expect from that matchup: “We’re going to beat the absolute hell out of each other. I know without even thinking about [it] … I’ve been thinking of some ideas, I do have some ideas for how it’s going to go. It’s going to be pretty simple, it’s going to be pretty easy to follow for not just our fans but for people watching for the first time who don’t understand the cool flips that some of our Superstars like Ricochet do, but they understand people being hit and being hit back.”

His thoughts on Gunther: “That’s what GUNTHER and I are specialists at, and I think we’re going to take it to another level because, realistically, Sheamus and GUNTHER had that incredible match at Clash [at the Castle], we had to top it at Mania and people were rocking from beginning to end and GUNTHER and I have to top that triple threat match.”

The match goes down on Saturday, August 5 at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The event will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan and will be broadcast live on Peacock.