wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Had a Special Entrance Cut From WrestleMania 38
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
It appears as if Drew McIntyre was supposed to have a special entrance at WrestleMania 38 that didn’t end up happening. McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin on night one of the PPV on Saturday, and as you can see below Mike J. Wilson posted a photo of a group of kilted swordsman, noting that it got “canceled.”
WWE cut a few things from last night’s show due to matches running long, including moving The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus to tonight’s show.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair, Renee, Bully Ray, Cardona, Others Tweet About Cody’s WWE Return
- Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top Goal in WWE, Discusses What He Told Vince McMahon, His AEW Departure
- Production Details On Kevin Owens and Steve Austin Segment Tonight
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns