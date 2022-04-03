wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Had a Special Entrance Cut From WrestleMania 38

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

It appears as if Drew McIntyre was supposed to have a special entrance at WrestleMania 38 that didn’t end up happening. McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin on night one of the PPV on Saturday, and as you can see below Mike J. Wilson posted a photo of a group of kilted swordsman, noting that it got “canceled.”

WWE cut a few things from last night’s show due to matches running long, including moving The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus to tonight’s show.

