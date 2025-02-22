Drew McIntyre Reveals He Had Knee Drained Before WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre competed in the opening match on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and he noted on social media that he had his knee drained before the show. McIntyre battled Jimmy Uso on Friday’s show, with Jimmy getting the upset win via a Victory Roll. Before the match, McIntyre posted to his Instagram stories noting that he had fluid drained from his knee.

You can see the video below, per the @LuigiWrestling Twitter account:

https://x.com/LuigiWrestling/status/1893107062898344118