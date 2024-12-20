Drew McIntyre Is Happy To Watch All Wrestling & His Friends Can Make a Living

Drew McIntyre says he’s glad to see there are many options for people to watch in wrestling and places his friends can find employment. McIntyre did a TikTok Live and in a clip posted by WrestleOps, he was asked his thoughts on AEW.

“I’m happy to watch all wrestling,” McIntyre began (per Fightful), “Especially when I’m off. When I was out that three months, when one person called me the entire time I was out, that’s the time for me to catch up on everything. IMPACT, AEW, New Japan, the independents.”

He continued, “I’m happy to see so many people I’m friends with making a full-time living. That wasn’t the case when I was fired in 2014 and reinvented what it meant to be a professional wrestler, using social media as I still do to this day at the top level. It’s been going since 2014. To rebrand myself, to see how much the industry grew in those three years, and it led to so many places and so many people making a full-time living. It’s awesome.”

McIntyre wrestled at Saturday Night’s Main Event and defeated Sami Zayn.