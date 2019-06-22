wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Has A Message For Roman Reigns, The Bella Twins Have An Announcement About Their Wine

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre admitted that Roman Reigns is the only one who’s beaten him one on one since his return to WWE (unless you count Andrade in NXT, but WWE likely doesn’t), but said that this won’t be the case when they face each other at Stomping Grounds tomorrow. He wrote:

– The Bella Twins have a new video in which they announce their wine, Belle Radici, is now available nationwide in all Total Wine stores.

