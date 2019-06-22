WWE News: Drew McIntyre Has A Message For Roman Reigns, The Bella Twins Have An Announcement About Their Wine

– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre admitted that Roman Reigns is the only one who’s beaten him one on one since his return to WWE (unless you count Andrade in NXT, but WWE likely doesn’t), but said that this won’t be the case when they face each other at Stomping Grounds tomorrow. He wrote:

Roman is the only man who’s straight up beat me like a man since my return to @WWE & I’ll admit that. We’re both a rare breed in wrestling but he’s not my kryptonite. @ShaneMcmahon has shown me my purpose & at #StompingGrounds I’m not gonna beat Roman, I’m going to brutalize him pic.twitter.com/91wq6SCADy — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 22, 2019

– The Bella Twins have a new video in which they announce their wine, Belle Radici, is now available nationwide in all Total Wine stores.