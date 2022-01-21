Drew McIntyre Has The Most WWE Matches and Wins For 2021

Some end of the year statistics for you. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Stefan Gorges has put together a list of the wrestlers with the most matches, wins and losses in WWE for 2021, from those who had at least ten matches.

With touring reduced from previous years thanks to COVID-19, the numbers are lower than in the past. Drew McIntyre had the most matches with 100 and the most wins with 78. Meanwhile, Jey Uso had the most losses with 49. You can see the top five in each category below.

Most matches:

1. Drew McIntyre (100)

2. Charlotte Flair (81)

3. Matt Riddle (80)

4. Bianca Belair (69)

5. Jey Uso (77)

Most wins:

1. Drew McIntyre (78)

2. Matt Riddle (57)

3. Damian Priest (54)

4. Big E (53)

5. Xavier Woods (51)

Most losses:

1. Jey Uso (49)

2. Dolph Ziggler & Jimmy Uso (44)

4. Sami Zayn (43)

5. Sheamus & AJ Styles (42)