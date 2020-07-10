Drew McIntyre Reveals That He Had To Convince Heath Slater To Return to RAW

In an interview with talkSPORT, Drew McIntyre discussed how he played a big part in Heath Slater returning to WWE, and how he wants his character show flaws. Highlights are below.

On how he played a big part in Heath Slater’s surprise return to WWE: “The moment at the end was very special and I was very much pushing for that idea to happen. I think I saw something on the internet saying I was behind it and I’m thinking how are they getting this information?! But yeah, I played a big part in making it happen and to be honest, Heath was a little bit against it and I spoke to my wife right before the phone call I made to Heath to try and convince him to come onto the show for the segment. She reminded me how I felt at the time when I was released and sure enough, he felt the same. He appreciated the opportunity with WWE, it was where he had made his name, but mentally he has moved on. He’s ready for the next stage and he’s not sure about going backwards, so I made it clear to him like ‘trust me, this isn’t going to be like anything you’ve done.’

On how its important to him for his character to show flaws: “It really helped mine and Dolph’s storyline. I know, obviously, I’m supposed to be a top good guy so it’s not ideal in a lot of eyes to put it out there that I’ve been a bad friend. But, the way I look at it with my character is, especially given the environment we’re in, we can tell a more complex story. In an arena, I’d have been booed to pieces for being such a terrible friend, but in this environment I think it’s important to show my character is flawed, because I am. Like [John] Cena is Superman and Roman can be bulletproof a lot of the time, but I think Drew McIntyre is Drew Galloway. I am a flawed person and Dolph tried to put me in a difficult situation, showing maybe I haven’t been as attentive to my friend as I should have been in front of the world. That shows I’m a human being, you saw it in my face. You saw Drew Galloway. Then it’s like ‘I feel really bad here. I’ll give you what you want,’ and at the end we reunited, we overcame Dolph and I think it’s important for my character to show those flaws.”