Drew McIntyre Weighs In On His Heel Turn, Says He Just Tells The Truth

Drew McIntyre has shifted alignment on WWE TV to the dark side, and he talked about his heel turn recently. McIntyre turned heel by allying with Judgment Day and will compete alongside them at Survivor Series in WarGames. He posted a new TikTok video responding to a comment and talked about the philosophy behind heel turns and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his heel turn: “‘The best heel turns are the justified ones.’ Who’s a heel? Who’s a bad guy? Are we not watching the show and not keeping up with things? Do I have to spell things out even more simply? If you’re a fan of mine, like I said on Raw, you get it. You understand. If you don’t, and if you’ve turned your back on me, if you feel a certain way about me, you weren’t a fan in the first place, or you just haven’t been watching closely or half-closely because it feels pretty obvious to me, or have a short-term memory or it’s fun to say ‘Yeet’ and do this [mocks Jey Uso’s taunt], which it is, but it doesn’t change the facts. That’s all I do is tell the truth.”

On his character now: “I’m a real person, wrapped into a real situation with someone who showed up in my backyard, who was part of trauma from the worst part of my career, which led to the worst moment of my career. So I’m dealing with it now, doing what a lot of people wish they could do and I can do, being a WWE superstar, kick someone’s arse who wronged. Point out the truth, be met with, not a rebuttal but a Yeet Yeet YeetDown, which is fun to say, but it’s not exactly replying to the facts that were presented. Nonetheless, don’t care. Got him in a cage, still the same guy. My fans get it. Whatever. I’m going to keep being me, keep kicking arse and eventually get back to that world title with people in the crowd. Simple.”