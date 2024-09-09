wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre To Comment On His ‘Heinous Actions’ On Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will speak on tonight’s episode of RAW to address his ‘heinous actions’ against CM Punk last week.
This Monday, Drew McIntyre returns to Raw, one week after destroying CM Punk and The Straight-Edge Superstar’s bracelet in a heinous assault. How will The Scottish Warrior explain his actions when he appears live on Raw, as WWE Week on USA kicks off on Monday?