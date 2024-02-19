Drew McIntyre Says Falling Off Hell in a Cell Was Worst Bump Of His Career

Drew McIntyre believes Hell in a Cell is his ultimate weakness and says that falling off the cell was the worst bump he ever took. McIntyre spoke with The West Sport and talked about his experiences in the vaunted cell. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Hell in a Cell: “My weakness, my ultimate match weakness is Hell in the Cell. I’ve lost every single cell match, I’ve fallen off the Cell. It was the worst bump of my entire career and I fell off 10 feet off the side.”

On the bump: I was halfway up, but you know I’m 6′ 7″ with my wrestling boots on, so I’m looking back as before I fell an additional 7 foot nearly. So falling 17 foot through a table, and you got a table can break your fall. I’m not going to suggest this for anybody, but you know gravity is a hell of a thing, and you weight 280 [pounds], you pick up speed and it was the worst thing my career.”

On getting hurt taking the bump: “I bit through my tongue right through the middle. I looked like a snake or something, and yeah I got this crazy whiplash.”