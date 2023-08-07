Drew McIntyre Talks Hiatus And Return, Expresses Gratitude To Fans

In a recent appearance with Stay Busy, Drew McIntyre shared a few details about his absence after this past WrestleMania and his reaction after returning to the ring (per Wrestling Inc). McIntyre also expressed his appreciation for the concern and connection demonstrated by the fanbase during his hiatus. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete interview below.

On his activity while away from the ring: “I did have a couple of things I needed to fix, and for once it didn’t involve physical therapy. So I was able to be stationary and take care of other projects that I’ve been working on, be home with the family, and I guess decompress.”

On his reactions to the fan response during his absence: “As a side effect, it kinda led to, hopefully, the fans missing McIntyre, and the stories coming out, the response everyone had to the stories coming out, it was a good feeling, reminded me of the kind of connection I’d built with a lot of the fans out there who were standing up for me, wondering what was going on with my future, and that was cool to see.”