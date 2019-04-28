wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Hints At Joining Money in the Bank Ladder Match

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre Raw

In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre spoke about not getting a chance to face Seth Rollins for the Universal title at Money in the Bank. He then hinted that he might join the men’s ladder match at the event. He wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading