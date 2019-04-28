wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Hints At Joining Money in the Bank Ladder Match
April 27, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre spoke about not getting a chance to face Seth Rollins for the Universal title at Money in the Bank. He then hinted that he might join the men’s ladder match at the event. He wrote:
Considering what happened last week on #Raw it appears outside forces are preventing me from getting my first opportunity at the Universal title. A chance at winning #MITB would put the power completely in my hands…you can only delay the inevitable
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Regrets His Time in TNA Wrestling, Wishes He Never Would Have Done It
- Reby Hardy Says Matt Was Asked If He Was Attracted to Her Because She Looked Like Jeff at Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Booker T Doesn’t Believe Hulk Hogan Is A Racist; Hogan Comments On Changing
- Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Keeps His Contracts With WWE So Short, Tells Big Show Food Poisoning Story