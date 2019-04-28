Drew McIntyre Hints At Joining Money in the Bank Ladder Match

In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre spoke about not getting a chance to face Seth Rollins for the Universal title at Money in the Bank. He then hinted that he might join the men’s ladder match at the event. He wrote:

Considering what happened last week on #Raw it appears outside forces are preventing me from getting my first opportunity at the Universal title. A chance at winning #MITB would put the power completely in my hands…you can only delay the inevitable — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 27, 2019