WWE News: Drew McIntyre Hypes NXT Takeover: War Games, WWE Comic Update With New Day

– Here is NXT champion Drew McIntyre hyping the November 18th NXT Takeover: War Games event. McIntyre promises the title will be on the line, that this will be a show like we’ve never seen before and that this will be the highlight of the whole Survivor Series weekend. https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/918144325648769024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

– Here is the latest WWE Comic from BOOM! Studios, featuring the continuation of The New Day’s Optimistic Odyssey story. In the story, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston travel through time to save the Power of Positivity with battles against The Dark Unicorns.