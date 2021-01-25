wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Hypes Raw Return This Week: ‘See You Tomorrow, Billy’
Drew McIntyre is returning to Raw this week, and hyped up his face-to-face with Goldberg ahead of the Royal Rumble. McIntyre, who has been off TV for the last couple of weeks due to COVID-19, posted to Twitter to promote his return on Monday with a pic of Gillberg from last week’s show.
McIntyre wrote:
“I make my return on the last #WWERAW before the #RoyalRumble & @Goldberg will be in the house. All jokes aside, I defend my title against one of the most destructive forces in wrestling history & a man who doesn’t get paid by the hour. See you tomorrow, Billy.”
I make my return on the last #WWERAW before the #RoyalRumble & @Goldberg will be in the house. All jokes aside, I defend my title against one of the most destructive forces in wrestling history & a man who doesn’t get paid by the hour. See you tomorrow, Billy pic.twitter.com/CjdULRGvXs
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Revolution Reportedly Moving To First Sunday in March
- Sasha Banks On Adjusting To Vince McMahon’s Script Changes, WWE Travel Schedule, The Mandalorian Role
- Anna Jay On Wrestling On Brodie Lee Tribute Show, His Impact On Her AEW Career, Future Of The Dark Order
- Will Hobbs On His WWE Tryout, Getting Connected With AEW, Working With Team Taz