Drew McIntyre Hypes Raw Return This Week: ‘See You Tomorrow, Billy’

Drew McIntyre is returning to Raw this week, and hyped up his face-to-face with Goldberg ahead of the Royal Rumble. McIntyre, who has been off TV for the last couple of weeks due to COVID-19, posted to Twitter to promote his return on Monday with a pic of Gillberg from last week’s show.

McIntyre wrote:

“I make my return on the last #WWERAW before the #RoyalRumble & @Goldberg will be in the house. All jokes aside, I defend my title against one of the most destructive forces in wrestling history & a man who doesn’t get paid by the hour. See you tomorrow, Billy.”