WWE News: Drew McIntyre Hypes WWE 24 Documentary, Big E. Attacks Security Guard

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw Ambulance

– Drew McIntyre’s new WWE 24 documentary debuts next month, and the WWE Champion posted to Twitter to hype it. You can see the post below for the docuspecial, which premieres on the WWE Network on October 4th.

McIntyre wrote:

“I promised myself I’d be an open book during this #WWE24. No holding back, no gimmicks. I didn’t exactly take the road less travelled on my journey…more destroy the road & everything around it before creating my own. This is my story.”

– Big E. got some revenge on this week’s Smackdown for the parking lot attack by Sheamus. You can see a clip below of Big E. attacking the guard for setting him up two weeks ago:

