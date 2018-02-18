WWE News: Drew McIntyre’s ICW Hall of Fame Speech Online, Luke Hawx Works as Coach at Performance Center

– Insane Championship Wrestling has released Drew McIntyre’s speech from his ICW Hall of Fame induction online. You can check it out below. McIntyre was inducted into the company’s Hall at their Fight Club taping last Monday.

– Wildkat Sports owner Luke Hawx noted on Facebook that he worked a stint as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center this past week. Hawx has trained wrestlers for many years and works as a stuntman and actor in big-budget Hollywood films. He wrote about the experience:

“The (Wild)Kat is out the bag: Earlier this week I had the pleasure to be invited to coach at the WWE Performance Center and Produce at NXT live events. It really has been a wonderful experience working here in such a hardworking,hungry environment! HUGE Thank you to not only WWE but to the entire staff at NXT for making me feel at home. The coaching staff here is 2nd to none! I really have to give a special Thank you to Coach Robby Brookside who looked after me and also dropped knowledge on me 24/7. The man is an information library!!! The Performance Center is like none other and set up so very well for its wrestlers and staff. EVERYTHING you could ever want or dream for is at your fingertips!”