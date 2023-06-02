wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Is Now An American Citizen

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Drew McIntyre 11-25-22 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre is now an American citizen and became naturalized during his time off from WWE.

McIntyre hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since Wrestemania, as he is still negotiating a new contract with the company. It’s believed that McIntyre’s deal runs out in early 2024. He was spotted flying out of New York City this week but it’s unknown if that was to meet with WWE officials.

