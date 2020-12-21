wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Is Now On Cameo

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre WWE Tribute to the Troops

WWE has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now available on Cameo, which you can see in the video below. Cameo is a service that allows fans to purchase personalized messages, or simply ask questions of their favorite celebrities. McIntyre’s Cameo services can be acquired for $400.

WWE previously had The Undertaker on the service for a limited time last month.

