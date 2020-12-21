wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Is Now On Cameo
December 21, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now available on Cameo, which you can see in the video below. Cameo is a service that allows fans to purchase personalized messages, or simply ask questions of their favorite celebrities. McIntyre’s Cameo services can be acquired for $400.
How about a Claymore as a stocking stuffer? @DMcIntyreWWE is OFFICIALLY on @BookCameo! https://t.co/xxW6XdbdyV pic.twitter.com/8B5FpBHa4F
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
WWE previously had The Undertaker on the service for a limited time last month.
