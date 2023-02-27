Drew McIntyre Says “It’s Amazing” To See Himself In WWE 2K23

In a recent interview with HOT Mornings on Demand, Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on what it’s like to see himself translated into the scope of video games for WWE (per Fightful). The wrestler called back to his childhood experiences with wrestling swag and how fantastic he finds it when a property or item he’s featured in resonates with the wrestling community. You can find a highlight from McIntyre and listen to the full episode below.

On the personal impact of seeing himself in a game franchise: “It’s amazing what goes viral, anything I say [laughs], especially the silly stuff. It’s unbelievable, it never gets old. When I was a kid, all I did was get my hands on every WWE action figure, video game, card, sticker, and anything I could afford or ask for Christmas. To dream about being in WWE, especially being in Scotland because it’s a small country of five million people, but no one has ever signed to WWE, the big American wrestling company. To actually make it there and see myself in a video game, the first one when I was 23, and I’ve been in multiple games, multiple figures, very fortunate with the amount of merchandise I’ve been featured on, but it never gets old. I’m still that wrestling fan and kid at heart. I’ve never lost that perspective of how cool it actually is to get the opportunity to play with yourself in a video game.”