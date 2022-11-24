wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Says Jinder Mahal Is Working Hard On His Comeback
Drew McIntyre recently gave an update on Jinder Mahal, noting that his former 3MB brother is “working hard” on making a comeback. Mahal hasn’t been seen regularly on TV over the last several months, and McIntyre noted during an appearance on CricketNext that Mahal is doing well and working toward making a big return.
“Jinder and I are always in touch,” McIntyre said while (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s one of my best friends in the world. He’s in a very good place right now, very namaste. He’s working hard on making a big comeback, making a big splash, and showing the world just how talented he truly is and why he is a former world champion.”
Mahal’s last match on WWE TV was a squash loss to Braun Strowman in the first round of the Smackdown World Cup on November 11th. Before that, it was a quick tag loss with Shanky to the Viking Raiders in late July.
