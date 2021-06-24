Drew McIntyre Discusses Potential Match With John Cena In WWE, Whether He Has Hollywood Aspirations

In a recent interview on On Demand Entertainment, Drew McIntyre discussed a potential match with John Cena in WWE, whether he has Hollywood aspirations, and much more. You can read Drew McIntyre’s comments below.

Drew McIntyre on a potential match with John Cena in WWE and why it would be a blockbuster match: “100 percent. I hope [a match with Cena] does happen. I’ve been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 and we’ve never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We’ve been in tag matches together and multi-man matches together, but never a singles match. Where I’m at today in my career and managing to reach the top of the industry after so many ups and downs, and where John is at, he’s just on another level right now. He’s conquered WWE, he’s conquering Hollywood. But he still loves WWE more than anything, and he wants to come back and help and have those big matches. There’s no bigger match as far as I’m concerned than John Cena vs. McIntyre.”

On whether he has Hollywood aspirations: “I’ve only ever wanted to be in WWE. That’s my dream and I’m living it right now. I’m going to do it as long as I possibly can. But I always say, if someone puts a movie together I’ve been pitching – it’s a Braveheart 2. Everybody is still into zombies and the like right now, and at the end of Braveheart, obviously, Wallace’s are limbs put across the UK. To get his body parts together and put it back together, and he comes back as zombie Wallace to wreak havoc on the English. Braveheart 2: The Rise of Wallace. I’m your guy.”

