Drew McIntyre Would Love A Future Match With John Cena In WWE

Drew McIntyre was interviewed by Sportskeeda ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the possibility of a future match with John Cena and some of the lessons from Cena that he wished he would’ve applied earlier in his career.

McIntyre noted that he would love a match with Cena, and that the latter’s work ethic has had a huge influence on him (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I would love a chance to get in with John,” McIntyre said. “I’ve mentioned it a million times and it was always reciprocated, but it’s not gonna stop me mentioning how much of an influence he had on me, specifically his work ethic. Observing him when I was younger, I wish I applied that work ethic in my youth, but it took getting fired before I took a step back….he’s not doing so many matches now, but if I happen to get one of them, you know, at this stage of my career I’m at, I feel very confident.”

McIntyre couldn’t capture the WWE Undisputed Universal title at Clash at the Castle, as NXT star Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to cost McIntyre the match against Roman Reigns.