Drew McIntyre Joins Dropkickd, Creates List of Times He’s Been Screwed Over
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
A new app called Dropkickd was recently launched and Drew McIntyre revealed that he has signed up for it. The app is similar to Letterboxd, as it allows fans to keep track of matches and events they have watched.
McIntyre used it to make a list of all the times he’s been screwed over.
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 5, 2025
