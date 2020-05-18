wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says Even His ‘Justin Bieber Knockoff’ Era is Cooler than Corbin, Five Things To Know Before Raw

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw WWE Money in the Bank Raw

– Drew McIntyre doesn’t mind taking a shot at one of his past looks if it means he can get a shot in at King Corbin as well. McIntyre posted to Twitter on Monday ahead of his Brand to Brand Invitational match with Corbin tonight, sharing an old-school picture of himself looking very Bieberesque and adding, “Even this version of me is cooler than Corbin”:

– WWE Now has posted this week’s Raw preview, with five things to know before tonight’s show. You can see it below:

