Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin Set For Next Week’s Raw

Drew McIntyre will get a chance for revenge on King Corbin on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s tonight’s Smackdown that McIntyre will face Corbin on Monday after the Smackdown star appeared on Raw this past week to take up Bobby Lashley’s offer to take his WrestleMania challenger out.

The updated card for Raw is as follows:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Bobby Lashley

* Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley

* Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin