Drew McIntyre Recalls Being Knocked Out in 2010 Money in the Bank Match, Talks What Sets Him Apart From the Pack

– A lot of people may remember Drew McIntyre’s appearance in the 2010 Money in the Bank match, but McIntyre himself is missing part of it. McIntyre spoke with Vicente Beltrán for a new interview discussing that match and more in promotion for this year’s MITB. Highlights are below:

On his memories of his 2010 Money in the Bank match along with Kofi Kingston: “Being unconscious. I was lying on the table when Kofi came off the ladder and landed on me. He landed on my chest, slid through onto my head. I remember waking up, wondering why thousands of people were in my bedroom, and I kinda shaking the cobwebs off and eventually shouting. The referee starts crawling over to me to figure out what’s going on. I quickly got my bearings and remembered I was in a Money In The Bank Ladder match. But yeah, that was my first thought, was ‘Why is everybody in my bedroom?'”

On what makes him different from the others: “Physical attributes, being six feet five [inches], fairly agile. I think it’s my experience and my journey that makes me different than everybody else. Not many people grew up in WWE, I was signed when I was twenty-one, and then left. Most people did the independents and then came to WWE, I did it the other way around where I was with WWE for years and learned WWE’s way. I’ve been around so many legends with the business learning, and then I left and applied those lessons, and then returned after succeeding outside the company. I returned to succeed inside the company. I think I’ve been through every experienc and situation you can possibly go through in this industry and I’m still thirty-three years old. Like everybody thinks I’m in my early forties because I’ve been around for so long. So yeah, the experience and the situations I’ve been through sets me apart from everybody else. Not many people who can say that.”