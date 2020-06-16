wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Responds to Lana Saying She Should’ve Slept With Him Instead of Lashley
Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today to respond to Lana saying on RAW last night that she should have have slept with him instead of Bobby Lashley, who responded by saying he wanted a divorce. McIntyre doesn’t seem to be interested in Lana though.
“First of all, I’m married. Second, I’d rather crawl through a mile of sewage with open wounds than entertain the thought of you….Stay in your lane #WWERaw”
First of all, I’m married. Second, I’d rather crawl through a mile of sewage with open wounds than entertain the thought of you….Stay in your lane #WWERaw
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 16, 2020
