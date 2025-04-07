Drew McIntyre On The Large Wrestlers He’d Face In His Career, Compares Brock Lesnar to a ‘Shaved Gorilla’

In an interview with Wafflin’ (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about some of the largest wrestler he’s faced in his career, including the likes of Brock Lesnar. He referred to Lesnar as someone who resembles a ‘shaved gorilla’.

When asked if he felt concerned about giving up size in a match, he said: “No, but that’s the thing. You tell yourself that, but sometimes with certain guys, you think, oh, like when I wrestled Brock Lesnar, like for the title, he’s looks like you’ve taken a gorilla and shaved it. Also hey, this guy, if he chooses to, can murder basically everyone on the planet, except three people. Like I’ve been in the ring with them and I’ve thought this person could destroy me or finish me off if they wanted to? Mark Henry is one. He was the world’s strongest man, was his character. He was, I think technically is on paper, legitimately strongest man of all time. When he held me up, I was like, oh my goodness, this guy is pretty strong, and he flicked his wrist and I flew over his head and landed on my feet behind him. What just happened? I was like, are you okay? Can you do it? Because I thought he’d throw his arms. Most of us throw our arms to throw somebody behind us. He flicked his wrist and I just glided over his head and landed on my feet. The Big Show is another guy. When I was younger, he grabbed me and I thought, oh my goodness, he could just take me out. But the good thing with those guys, I could just run away with someone like Brock Lesnar. He’s faster than you. He’s stronger than you. He’s got more technique. No matter… like who you are aside to say legitimately a few people in the world, like he’s going to get you and have his way with you, whoever he wants to do.“