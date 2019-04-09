Drew McIntyre Leaves Smackdown Main Event Midway Through, Possible Injury

– Drew McIntyre’s Smackdown return was cut short, as he left his six-man tag match midway through during the commercial break. As Matt Degnan reports from being in attendance, McIntyre walked out of the match and didn’t leave up the ramp, instead walking behind the fans on the side.

Degnan added that McIntyre “just waived his arms in the air as he walked around the barricade and went to the back.” There’s speculation that he might have suffered an injury during the match, though that is not confirmed. The departure was noted by others, as you can see below:

Drew McIntyre tagged out of that match and then immediately walked to the back. That was weird. Hope he’s ok. #SDLive — Kyle Stephenson 🔜 WrestleMania (@WhoDatNinja73) April 10, 2019