Drew McIntyre Leaves Smackdown Main Event Midway Through, Possible Injury

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Drew McIntyre’s Smackdown return was cut short, as he left his six-man tag match midway through during the commercial break. As Matt Degnan reports from being in attendance, McIntyre walked out of the match and didn’t leave up the ramp, instead walking behind the fans on the side.

Degnan added that McIntyre “just waived his arms in the air as he walked around the barricade and went to the back.” There’s speculation that he might have suffered an injury during the match, though that is not confirmed. The departure was noted by others, as you can see below:

