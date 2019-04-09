wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Leaves Smackdown Main Event Midway Through, Possible Injury
– Drew McIntyre’s Smackdown return was cut short, as he left his six-man tag match midway through during the commercial break. As Matt Degnan reports from being in attendance, McIntyre walked out of the match and didn’t leave up the ramp, instead walking behind the fans on the side.
Degnan added that McIntyre “just waived his arms in the air as he walked around the barricade and went to the back.” There’s speculation that he might have suffered an injury during the match, though that is not confirmed. The departure was noted by others, as you can see below:
Drew McIntyre tagged out of that match and then immediately walked to the back. That was weird.
Hope he’s ok. #SDLive
— Kyle Stephenson 🔜 WrestleMania (@WhoDatNinja73) April 10, 2019
Drew McIntyre missing from the main event after the commercial. Being told he left through the crowd #SDLive #SDLiveAfterMania
— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) April 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Shares Strange Message During Raw, Wants ‘That Feeling of Coming Home Again’
- WWE Setting Up Match for The Undertaker and Elias at Next Saudi Arabia Show
- Alexa Bliss Mutes Sasha Banks on Twitter, Banks Responds
- Superstar Billy Graham Offers Advice to Kofi Kingston: ‘ I Urge You to Start Doing Some Steroids’