Drew McIntyre Says He’d Like to Face WALTER Down the Line

– Drew McIntyre has his sights set on a match with WALTER somewhere down the line. The Raw star spoke with Digital Spy for a new interview and discussed a possible match with the NXT UK Champion and more. Highlights are below:

On his dream NXT UK match:“If I was to pick an opponent [from WWE NXT UK] that might be interesting for the fans to watch I’d say myself and Walter. It might be a bit of a spectacle for everybody to watch and the story is simple – two big lads battering each other.”

On the Gallus stable in NXT UK (Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers): “I’m always keeping an eye on Gallus. I took Wolfgang’s first wrestling lesson about 16 or 17 years ago.”