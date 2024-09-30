wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan Appear At NFL Game To Hype Royal Rumble 2025

September 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre and Liv Morgan made an appearance at Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers to promote next year’s Royal Rumble. The 2025 iteration of the PPV takes place in Indianapolis, and the Raw stars appeared at the game with Pat McAfee to promote the show as you can see below.

The two announced at during the promo appearance that tickets for the Rumble go on sale on November 15th.

