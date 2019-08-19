wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Looking To Be The King of Scots, Clip of The OC In Fargo, Sami Zayn Talks King of the Ring

August 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre Raw 11-26-18

– WWE has posted an interview with Drew McIntyre in which he talks about competing in the King of the Ring tournament and his goal to become the “King of Scots.”

– Sami Zayn is also looking to become King of the Ring, which he spoke about in another interview. He will face Cedric Alexander in a first-round match on tonight’s episode of RAW.

– WWE has also posted a clip of The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) following their successful RAW tag team title defense at last night’s live event in Fargo.

