WWE News: Drew McIntyre Looking To Be The King of Scots, Clip of The OC In Fargo, Sami Zayn Talks King of the Ring
– WWE has posted an interview with Drew McIntyre in which he talks about competing in the King of the Ring tournament and his goal to become the “King of Scots.”
.@DMcIntyreWWE is looking to be not just #KingOfTheRing, but the next #KingOfScots! #WWEOmaha #Raw pic.twitter.com/fpaaZraQYN
— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2019
– Sami Zayn is also looking to become King of the Ring, which he spoke about in another interview. He will face Cedric Alexander in a first-round match on tonight’s episode of RAW.
“You come at the 👑, you best not miss!” Will @SamiZayn add #KingOfTheRing to his résumé? #WWEOmaha pic.twitter.com/M0BuUYAROR
— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2019
– WWE has also posted a clip of The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) following their successful RAW tag team title defense at last night’s live event in Fargo.
The official. The original. The only club that matters! #WWEFargo@LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/dyugZRO0W2
— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2019
