WWE News: Drew McIntyre Made His Dream Come True at WrestleMania 36, First Photo Shoot as Champion, Title Plates Installed

– Drew McIntyre had an emotional reaction to his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania, and shared the sentiment on Twitter. McIntyre posted to his Twitter account as you can see below after his win over Brock Lesnar aired on Sunday night, sharing his feelings about the match.

McIntyre has been open about how, following his release from WWE in 2014, he rededicated himself to making it back to WWE and winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

– WWE also posted videos of McIntyre’s first photo shoot with the WWE Championship and his custom title plates being installed on the title belt: