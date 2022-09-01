Drew McIntyre Says Main Eventing Clash at the Castle Is a Dream Come True

Drew McIntyre is main eventing the first UK stadium PPV in 30 years at Clash at the Castle, and he says it’s a dream come true for him. McIntyre battles Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Saturday’s show and he spoke with The Independent for a new interview. You can check out some highlights below:

On competing in the main event of Clash at the Castle: “It’s beyond a dream come true. As a child, I dreamt about main eventing WrestleMania and winning the championship – which I was lucky enough to do. I didn’t even dream of this situation because we didn’t have regular stadium shows. This is an event I’ve wanted for a long time – I would have been happy to be on the show. The fact I’m fighting for the title against Roman Reigns – on the run he’s on right now – on home soil, words can’t do it justice.”

On his rivalry with Reigns: “Roman is perhaps my greatest rival since I returned to WWE. He’s always had my number, he’s on the run of a lifetime right now. If I don’t beat him, I just don’t know who will. [But] the winds of change are blowing through WWE right now, it all starts and the top and rolls downhill. How are the titles going to be represented? I believe they should be represented on all shows, be defended at least every thirty days and I’m going to make that happen.”