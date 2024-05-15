wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Makes Fun of CM Punk With WWE 2K24 Clip

May 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk Drew McIntyre WWE Raw 1-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, CM Punk is now available for WWE 2K24 today with the ECW Punk Pack DLC. CM Punk also took some shots at his rival Drew McIntyre. McIntyre later responded to Punk’s video, making fun of a clip of the new Punk DLC. McIntyre wrote on his X account, “lol he’s in the game for one day and already hurt 💀”

