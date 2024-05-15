Drew McIntyre Makes Fun of CM Punk With WWE 2K24 Clip

– As previously reported, CM Punk is now available for WWE 2K24 today with the ECW Punk Pack DLC. CM Punk also took some shots at his rival Drew McIntyre. McIntyre later responded to Punk’s video, making fun of a clip of the new Punk DLC. McIntyre wrote on his X account, “lol he’s in the game for one day and already hurt 💀”

lol he’s in the game for one day and already hurt 💀 https://t.co/gddK6pKC67 pic.twitter.com/Gq7dwH4ERC — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 15, 2024