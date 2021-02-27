wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Making Return to Raw Next Week

February 26, 2021
Drew McIntyre Raw WWE

Drew McIntyre will be making his return to Raw on next week’s episode. WWE announced during tonight’s Smackdown that McIntyre will be back on Monday for the first time since he lost the WWE Championship to Miz’s Money in the Bank cash-in as a result of Bobby Lashley’s assault.

Raw airs Monday live on USA Network.

Drew McIntyre, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

