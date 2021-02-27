wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Making Return to Raw Next Week
February 26, 2021 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre will be making his return to Raw on next week’s episode. WWE announced during tonight’s Smackdown that McIntyre will be back on Monday for the first time since he lost the WWE Championship to Miz’s Money in the Bank cash-in as a result of Bobby Lashley’s assault.
Raw airs Monday live on USA Network.
