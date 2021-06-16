Drew McIntyre Recalls Getting Pitched Male Model Character On WWE Main Roster, Talks Learning From Randy Orton

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Drew McIntyre discussed original plans for his WWE main roster character, learning from Randy Orton, and much more. You can read Drew McIntyre’s comments below.

Drew McIntyre on working with Kofi Kingston: “As much as I’ve evolved, he’s on another level right now. He’s something else. He’s incredible. He’s always been incredible. I’ve known him since FCW. He’s always had the passion, he’s always had the talent and unbelievable charisma, especially ever since The New Day thing started. It went to a whole other level. But you never truly know how good somebody is until you’re in the ring with them and I knew how good he was. But to get in the ring with him the past couple of weeks, man, he’s just at a whole other level and like that. We could produce some magic together, and Kofi is magic.”

On original plans for his character on the WWE main roster: “When I was about to come out of FCW, I remember the character, and some people have heard of this but many haven’t, but my character pitch was gonna be The Runway Man where I was gonna be a male model. I think this is what became of Fandango eventually. It was kinda modified, but yeah, there was gonna be a catwalk and I was gonna walk to the ring as a male model. That was a whole thing and I was like ‘Alright, I’ll make it work’. So it was pitched to me while I was working on stuff. I was 265 when I was tagging with Wade in FCW and I leaned down to the size of the chosen one which was about 230. I was getting ready to be a male model and then I went to TV, I had my sit down with Vince, and I made it clear that I didn’t love it but I’ll make it work. Whatever he thinks is best but thankfully he did not feel it was best and just kinda let me be myself and did the chosen one thing. But I was almost the Runway Man.”

On learning from Randy Orton during their feud: “I had the long feud with Randy Orton, which taught me so, so, so much. Randy is so incredible and such a teacher. Randy, as good as he was, somehow went to another level during that Edge feud, and I knew, ‘OK, this is my chance to prove myself on the microphone and in the ring. I gotta step up to Randy’s level, or I don’t deserve to be champion.’ I really enjoyed that period as champion. I really felt like I showed everyone Drew can be the guy in every aspect, and I’m excited to get that opportunity again with the fans because I won the title with nobody there. I won the title back with a virtual audience there. One of these days, I’ll get the title with fans, too.”

