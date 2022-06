Drew McIntyre Marks Anniversary of His Release From WWE

In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre commented on his release from the WWE back in 2014 and how far he’s come since then. He was eventually hired back in 2017 and would go on to become a 2-time WWE champion.

He wrote: “June 12, 2014: Drew McIntyre is released from WWE. June 12, 2022: Drew McIntyre main events #WWEAlbuquerque. Hell of a journey but plenty more work to be done…”