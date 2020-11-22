Drew McIntyre On Match With Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, Beating Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting his match with Roman Reigns tonight at Survivor Series. You can check out some highlights below:

On his match at Survivor Series: “Roman is fully embracing his character, without restrictions, and he’s gone to another level. He’s got Paul Heyman by his side, and he’s genuinely so compelling. This is the ultimate opportunity, in the ring with him, to prove I am the top guy in WWE.”

On his match with Reigns at WrestleMania 35: “That was Roman’s moment, returning from illness and showing the world he was back. I was thankful for that opportunity, but it needed to be all about Roman. This is way different than 35. He’s done a lot since then, but I have risen up the card, too. I have a lot to prove to him this Sunday.”

On his win over Randy Orton on Raw: “I needed to keep up with Randy Orton to prove I’m in the top tier of WWE. And it needed to end the way it did, with a Claymore. I got him with the quick backslide at SummerSlam, the legends got their revenge at Clash in the Ambulance Match, and then Randy capitalized with an RKO at Hell in a Cell after I crashed off the cell. I needed to get a definitive pin on Randy to show I am the man on Raw, and it was only right that I did it with a Claymore.”

On his respect for Orton: “I still hear how Randy doesn’t want to get too physical or take too many bumps, so for anyone that thinks he’s soft in the ring, that’s just not true. He went above and beyond to make me look as good as possible. We both worked our butts off, and I’m very proud of that match, as well as the chance to once again be WWE Champion.”

On his friendship with Sheamus: “I met Sheamus when I was 19. We exaggerated the truth on Raw with the chest and the sword, but our history is real. He’s known my family for so long that he’s one of us, and he was the best man at my wedding. I’ve got the title back, I’ve got my kilt and a sword, and I love how we started that story with Sheamus. I’m excited to see where we go next.”